The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.2 %

ALL stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.29. The company had a trading volume of 43,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,220. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day moving average of $150.02.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

