Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. 1,802,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,792,946. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

