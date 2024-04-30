Intrust Bank NA Sells 45 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,015,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $10,866,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cintas by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $669.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,201. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $454.70 and a 1 year high of $704.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $649.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.