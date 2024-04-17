Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 322 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IXJ opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

