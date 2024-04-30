Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $56.63 Average PT from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Tenable alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $9,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,024.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $569,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $9,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,024.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.