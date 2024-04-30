Mizuho Increases Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $95.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.11.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

