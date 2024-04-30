T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Lowered to $202.00 at TD Cowen

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $164.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.34. The stock has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock valued at $971,083,803. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

