Leon Van Der Merwe Purchases 24,700 Shares of Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) Stock

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report) insider Leon Van Der Merwe acquired 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$31,319.60.

Leon Van Der Merwe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leon Van Der Merwe bought 19,700 shares of Xtra-Gold Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$24,061.58.

Xtra-Gold Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE:XTG opened at C$1.26 on Tuesday. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$58.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.03.

Xtra-Gold Resources Company Profile

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Kibi Gold project located in the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as RetinaPharma International, Inc and changed its name to Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

