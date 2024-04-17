GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Cut by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in GSK by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

