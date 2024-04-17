Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Acquires £19,652 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Louise Hough bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,652 ($24,464.09).

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 297.90 ($3.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 264.02. Harbour Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 328.90 ($4.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,380.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 280 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

