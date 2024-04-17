iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.54

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 804952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

