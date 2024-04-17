Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,032,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,052 shares.The stock last traded at $11.06 and had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $3,513,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 491,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 222,295 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 537,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 169,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

