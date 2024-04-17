iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Lessened by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. 1,864,886 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.