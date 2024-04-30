Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 720.0 days.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

Shares of CUYTF stock remained flat at $44.70 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. Colruyt Group has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

