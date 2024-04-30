Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 720.0 days.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
Shares of CUYTF stock remained flat at $44.70 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. Colruyt Group has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $45.00.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Colruyt Group
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.