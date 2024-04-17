TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,931. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.40 and its 200-day moving average is $250.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

