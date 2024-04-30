Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $276.36.

APD opened at $238.12 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

