Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 28.8% in April

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

