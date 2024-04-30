Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 28.8% in April

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Fortum Oyj Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.
Fortum Oyj Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortum Oyj
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.