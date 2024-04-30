Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,100 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 786,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About Dundee Precious Metals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.