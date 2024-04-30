AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Short Interest Up 27.3% in April

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLS opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $36.12.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1377 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

