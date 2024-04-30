Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,930,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 12,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gold Fields Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97.
Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gold Fields will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gold Fields Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
