Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 141,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,880.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,230 shares of company stock worth $537,587. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

