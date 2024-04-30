SunCoke Energy (SXC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SXC opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $889.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.86. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $531,394.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,572 shares of company stock worth $2,781,834. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on SunCoke Energy

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.