RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RingCentral Stock Performance
RNG stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral
In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974. Insiders own 6.76% of the company's stock.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
