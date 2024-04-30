Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.860-0.980 EPS.
Onsemi Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
