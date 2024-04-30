Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Expands By 27.7%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 23.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,713 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2,058.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 45,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

