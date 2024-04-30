IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in April

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 384,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.0 days.

IGG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IGGGF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. IGG has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

