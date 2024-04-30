Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $246.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

