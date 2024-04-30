Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,965,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 3,085,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.0 days.

Emera Stock Up 1.4 %

EMRAF opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Emera has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.