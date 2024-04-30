Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,965,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 3,085,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.0 days.
Emera Stock Up 1.4 %
EMRAF opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Emera has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.
Emera Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.