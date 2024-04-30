NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.50

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 96448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

NextNav Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,857.46% and a negative return on equity of 81.56%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextNav

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

In other NextNav news, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $37,122.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,531.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NextNav news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $56,973.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,536.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $37,122.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,531.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 583,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,160 and have sold 75,000 shares worth $317,250. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NN. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NextNav by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the third quarter worth $495,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.