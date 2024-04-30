UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading Down 22.1%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 22.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 137,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 751% from the average session volume of 16,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02.

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

