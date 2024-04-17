Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.86.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Issuer Direct
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
