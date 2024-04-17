Keel Point LLC Grows Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.