Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

