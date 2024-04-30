Certuity LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Certuity LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.11. The stock had a trading volume of 101,417,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,032,703. The firm has a market cap of $590.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.92 and a 200 day moving average of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

