Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,383,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 137,649 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 100,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 39,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCLT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,170. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
