BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of USFI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

About BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF

The BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (USFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a high-conviction portfolio built through its value-oriented framework. The fund consists of USD-denominated, investment grade government and corporate securities of any maturity, with a focus on duration management USFI was launched on Jul 25, 2023 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

