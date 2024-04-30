Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ucommune International Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:UK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 19,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,276. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. Ucommune International has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

