Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ucommune International Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:UK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 19,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,276. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. Ucommune International has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $15.84.
About Ucommune International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ucommune International
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.