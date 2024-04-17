Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

