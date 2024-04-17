Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 1,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Tilray by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLRY stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.36. Tilray has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

