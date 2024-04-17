Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.71.
TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
TLRY stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.36. Tilray has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
