Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.03.

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

U stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at $11,817,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,577,516 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,180,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Unity Software by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 773.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,587,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,467,000 after buying an additional 4,948,019 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $82,988,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

