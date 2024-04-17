Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

NYSE CUZ opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 114.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

