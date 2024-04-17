Wealth Alliance Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

