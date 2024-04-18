DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DVA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

DaVita Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $127.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. DaVita has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $141.54.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

