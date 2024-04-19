Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITR

Integra Resources Price Performance

About Integra Resources

Shares of ITR stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.20. 74,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$106.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$2.10.

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.