Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Integra Resources Price Performance
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
