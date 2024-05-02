First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 90.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of FR opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.05. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
