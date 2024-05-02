FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.86. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cargojet from C$157.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.91.

Cargojet Stock Down 4.8 %

CJT opened at C$117.08 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$125.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$112.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.21.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.80%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

