StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

