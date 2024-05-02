VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.12

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.