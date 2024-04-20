Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $359,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 55.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,616,000 after acquiring an additional 845,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,579,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $110.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

