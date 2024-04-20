Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Raised by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after purchasing an additional 235,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.8 %

ADSK opened at $216.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.97. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,666 shares of company stock worth $10,090,055. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

